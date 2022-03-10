HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $104.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.