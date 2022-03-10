HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $208,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

