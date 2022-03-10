HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $355,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after buying an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

