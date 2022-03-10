Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £701.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

