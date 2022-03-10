Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 5,225 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

