Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.