Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.88

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.88 and traded as high as C$21.51. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$21.27, with a volume of 898 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.91.
Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Company Profile (TSE:HAL)
See Also
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.