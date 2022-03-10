Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 26,391,007 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.56 million and a PE ratio of -23.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.22.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)
