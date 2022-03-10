Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

HST stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

