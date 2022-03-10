Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.67.

HLI opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

