Howard G. Roberts Buys 3,000 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AFBI stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $103.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.57.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affinity Bancshares (AFBI)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.