Howard G. Roberts Buys 3,000 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Roberts purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $103.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affinity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.