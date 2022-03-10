H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. H&R Block comprises approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of H&R Block worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 139.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after buying an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,303,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after buying an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after buying an additional 332,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,859. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.