HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 541 ($7.09).

HSBA opened at GBX 468.55 ($6.14) on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 515.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

