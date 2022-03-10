H&T Group plc (HAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HAT opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Thursday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

