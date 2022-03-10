Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.74

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.33.
About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.