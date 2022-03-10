Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $6.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

