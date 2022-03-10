Humaniq Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $51,298.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00102508 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

