Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of HURC opened at $33.50 on Monday. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

