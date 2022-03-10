HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

HCM opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after buying an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

