I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.02

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 11448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several research firms recently commented on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

