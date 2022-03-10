I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.02

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 11448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
Several research firms recently commented on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.51.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
