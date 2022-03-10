i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,861 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of i3 Verticals worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 859.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 71.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 54,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $25.15 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

