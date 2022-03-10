IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 99,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

