Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,149. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,724,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

