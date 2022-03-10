Iconic Token Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

