IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.50.

IDEX stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

