IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $220.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.50.
IDEX stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IDEX (Get Rating)
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.