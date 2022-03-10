IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 848,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2,109.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 611,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 583,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

