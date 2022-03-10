IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 653 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $249.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

