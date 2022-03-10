IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 70 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $284.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.