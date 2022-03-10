IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDG opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.79. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.