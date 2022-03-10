IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 765.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,815,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

