IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 203,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 165,781 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

