IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $554.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $520.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.