IFP Advisors Inc Sells 14,564 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.99 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.