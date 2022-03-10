Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.12. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $3,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

