ImageCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $6,283.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ImageCash has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.35 or 0.06625472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.10 or 0.99904184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042054 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

