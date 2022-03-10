Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Imdex’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers drilling fluids, equipment, technologies, and software used to optimize drilling programs, as well as solutions for the horizontal directional drilling, water-well, and civil construction sectors under the AMC and REFLEX brands.

