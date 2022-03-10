Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $56.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 64,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 423,865 shares.The stock last traded at $46.22 and had previously closed at $45.99.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

