Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.00.

IMO stock opened at C$57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$28.63 and a one year high of C$60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.55.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

