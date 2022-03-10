Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Buys $7,067,000.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,983,512.19.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 99,800 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32.

INCY traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $73.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

