Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of IRT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $226,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

