Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.
Shares of IRT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,212,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $27.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $226,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
