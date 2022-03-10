Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,830 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 136,140 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned 0.48% of Independent Bank worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 235.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after buying an additional 218,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $15,795,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 28.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 120,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

