Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.30

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 11286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

