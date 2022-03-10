Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.30

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 11286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27.
Inpex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)
