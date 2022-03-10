Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

INSG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 2,443,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,011. The company has a market cap of $486.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 92.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 16.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inseego by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

