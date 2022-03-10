Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of APPN traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 477,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

