Insider Buying: BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Buys 46,896 Shares of Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX – Get Rating) insider Ian Campbell purchased 46,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,951.90 ($74,417.45).

Ian Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ian Campbell purchased 41,479 shares of BWX stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,425.16 ($72,573.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

