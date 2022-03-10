Insider Buying: Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) CFO Purchases $49,996.44 in Stock

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.