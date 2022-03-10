Insider Buying: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Buys $32,025.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

