Insider Buying: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -715.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

