Insider Buying: Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO) Insider Acquires 9,893 Shares of Stock

Mar 10th, 2022

Prophecy International Holdings Limited (ASX:PRO – Get Rating) insider Edwin Reynolds bought 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.14 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of A$11,307.70 ($8,253.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Prophecy International (Get Rating)

Prophecy International Holdings Limited designs, develops, and markets computer software applications and services in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Snare, a set of and analysis tools to address critical auditing and security requirements; and eMite, a service intelligence platform that delivers dashboards for IT service management.

