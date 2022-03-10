Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys 8,443 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

Shares of XM stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

